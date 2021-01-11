Nights likely to get cooler

HYDERABAD

11 January 2021 23:24 IST

Mercury expected to drop by 3-4 degree C in several parts

There is likelihood of a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3-4 degree C over north and central districts of Telangana over the next three or four days due to prevalence of dry north/northeasterly winds. The minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 15-17 degree C over many districts, while the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 31-33 degree C, according to a weather bulletin issued by the Telangana State Development Planning Society on Monday.

The lowest minimum temperature of 11.3 degree C was recorded at Kohir (Sangareddy) and highest maximum temperature of 35.9 degree C recorded at Satyanaryanapuram (Bhadradri Kothagudem). Within the GHMC area, lowest minimum temperature of 13.5 degree C was recorded at BHEL (R.C. Puram and Patancheru) and highest maximum temperature of 32.6 degree C was recorded at Asifnagar.

In the twin cities, the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range 14-18 degree C while maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 29-31 degree C.

The India Met Department has forecast partly cloudy sky with fog and mist in the mornings and the likelihood of day temperatures to be around 30 degree C and night temperatures to be around 16 degree C. Temperatures recorded on Monday were 30.6 degree C and 16.4 degree C.