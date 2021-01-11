Nights likely to get cooler

There is likelihood of a gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3-4 degree C over north and central districts of Telangana over the next three or four days due to prevalence of dry north/northeasterly winds. The minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 15-17 degree C over many districts, while the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 31-33 degree C, according to a weather bulletin issued by the Telangana State Development Planning Society on Monday.
The lowest minimum temperature of 11.3 degree C was recorded at Kohir (Sangareddy) and highest maximum temperature of 35.9 degree C recorded at Satyanaryanapuram (Bhadradri Kothagudem). Within the GHMC area, lowest minimum temperature of 13.5 degree C was recorded at BHEL (R.C. Puram and Patancheru) and highest maximum temperature of 32.6 degree C was recorded at Asifnagar.
In the twin cities, the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range 14-18 degree C while maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 29-31 degree C.
The India Met Department has forecast partly cloudy sky with fog and mist in the mornings and the likelihood of day temperatures to be around 30 degree C and night temperatures to be around 16 degree C. Temperatures recorded on Monday were 30.6 degree C and 16.4 degree C.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath