Night temperatures start dipping

Winter season has started setting in in the State with temperatures, particularly in the night, starting to dip in some parts already.

According to the Telangana State Planning and Development Society bulletin, The lowest temperature for the day was recorded as 9.5 degree Celsius in Ginnedari mandal of KB Asifabad district. Low temperatures were also recorded at a few places in Adilabad district (9.7 degree), 11.2 in Nirmal, 12 in Mancherial, 12.2 in Rajanna-Sircilla and 12.7 each in Nizamabad and Jangaon.

Below 15 degree temperatures were also recorded in Kamareddy (13.2), Warangal-Rural (13.4), Rangareddy and Bhadradri-Kothagudem (14 each), Peddapalli (14.1), Nagarkurnool (14.5) Jayashankar-Bhupalapally (14.7), Jagitial (14.8) and Warangal-Urban (14.9).

The Weather department has forecast dry weather for the next three days and the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 14 to 17 degree Celsius.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 14 to 16 degree Celsius.

Similarly, maximum temperatures would be in the range of 31 to 33 degree Celsius. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperatures are likely to be in the range of 30 to 32 degree Celsius.