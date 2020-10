HYDERABAD

14 October 2020 16:11 IST

A video showing several areas in Hyderabad which are flooded due to incessant rains

Night-long rain has laid siege to Hyderabad city, with scores of localities submerged in water on Wednesday.

Lakes across the city and surrounding areas overflowed, inundating colonies as the excess water found its natural course to Musi river.

Advertising

Advertising