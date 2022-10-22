Nigerian, two inter-State drug peddlers held; 40 gm cocaine recovered  

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panjagutta police and Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) arrested a Nigerian man and two inter-State peddlers and seized 40 grams of cocaine from their possession.

According to police’s preliminary findings, Mohammed Toiru Bakari, 35, hailing from Nigeria and presently living in Pune, is the main accused. Apurva Mataprasad Upadhyay of Andheri (West) was a peddler and another Ajay Kumar Choupal was the drug transporter.

Mr. Bakari had been absconding in an NDPS case registered at Panjagutta police station. Arriving in India in 2013 on a tourist visa, he worked as a chef at an African restaurant on Mira Road, Mumbai. During his interactions at the restaurant, he met drug suppliers and started procuring the contraband in smaller quantities. With high demand for cocaine in Pune, he moved to that city in 2017 and started peddling drugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also frequently visited Hyderabad to sell and distribute cocaine. As of now, five customers of the accused peddler have been identified, police said.

MDMA peddler held

In a separate case, Golconda police and H-NEW arrested a peddler and seized 30 grams of MDMA from his possession.

Mohd Alim Khan, the accused, works in a textile shop in Mumbai’s Panvel, and based on his network, demand and supply, he had been visiting Hyderabad to sell the contraband. Reportedly, each gram of the synthetic drug was being sold for ₹15,000.

Based on a tip-off, he was nabbed near Ramdevguda, where he was trying to sell the drug to a customer. As part of the investigation, police identified 11 of his customers in the city.