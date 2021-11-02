Nigerian national held for ‘herbal oil fraud’

HYDERABAD

02 November 2021 21:47 IST

Officials of Cyber Crimes, Rachakonda Police, arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly duping customers, by promising supply of herbal oil products through online portals.

The apprehension of one Ozoeze Charles Okelue followed by remand to judicial custody was realised after an aggrieved buyer, who had placed order for 50 litres of the ‘herbal oil’ and paid ₹ 77 lakh, approached Rachakonda police.

According to the police, Mr. Okelue, who came to India on a student visa, joined another Ifanye, who is now absconding to make easy money. The duo obtained SIM cards, bank accounts and also set up ‘fake companies’ to reach customers via social media, to advertise and sell products. They would receive money for the said product but later breach the sale agreement.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said the complainant, a businessman dealing in chemical products supply to pharma companies, was contacted by a product manager of ‘Gridron UK’ by e-mail seeking zydone liquid oil. They had also suggested buying the product in India from one Tiwari Herbal Traders, Mumbai. The accused later impersonated as owners of Tiwari group and completed the transaction.

Cyber Crimes officials booked the duo for cheating, impersonation and related violations. A case was opened for investigation.