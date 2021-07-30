Nigerian, his Indian friend held for cyber fraud

A Nigerian national was arrested by the cyber crimes police of Rachakonda for cheating netizens in the guise of providing jobs and sending gifts.

The accused, Fidelis Obinna (27), who was living in New Delhi, hails from Akili Ozuzor of Nigeria. Police also arrested his friend Anil Kumar Pandey (36), a businessman from West Delhi. Pandey is a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. They seized four mobile phones, 13 cheque books of different banks, 65 bank cards. 19 card swiping machines and ₹30,000. The investigators froze ₹6.27 lakh in different bank accounts.

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat said that Obinna came to India on visiting visa to learn about cyber frauds through his Nigerian friends, which can help him in making quick money. In the process, he downloaded many photos of European men and women from different Facebook accounts and also created several Facebook accounts (fake) with different names and uploaded those photos as profile pictures with the intention to cheat the innocent.

He used to share 10% of fraud amount to POS machine persons (traders). He destroys his phone and SIM cards soon after the amount transferred by victims into his targeted accounts.

He also started cheating the people in the guise of providing jobs, matrimonial relations and gifts.

Obinna used to gather the bank account passbooks and ATM/Debit cards, SIM cards from people with the help of some agents by paying them for each account on regular basis without submitting any documents for making fraudulent calls and transactions.