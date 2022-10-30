Nigerian arrested for cheating woman of ₹18 lakh

A Nigerian who allegedly promised to marry a woman and duped her of ₹18 lakh was arrested, police said.

Cyber Crime Police identified the accused as Amuluonye Prince Felix (50), a businessman and resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He hails from Lagos in Nigeria.

Officials acted on a complaint lodged at the S.R. Nagar Police Station. The woman had posted a photo of herself on a matrimonial site. Later, one Varun Rao, a civil engineer working in the USA, contacted her and expressed his interest in marriage. They then exchanged WhatsApp numbers and began to chat and make WhatsApp calls. Varun told her that he was sending gold ornaments and currency as a gift.

On June 1, the victim received a call claiming to be from the Customs Department at the Delhi airport. The caller further contended that in order to release the gifts sent from the USA, ₹18 lakh as income tax and other “charges” should be paid. The gullible victim complied.

In due course of the investigation, police identified the accused and arrested him. During questioning, he revealed his name. “He came to India on a business visa in 2012 and continued to stay here even after his visa expired. He hatched a plan to defraud people online with the help of his friends for which he created fake profiles on different matrimonial websites, sent requests to innocent unmarried women using foreign numbers and introduced himself as if he was living abroad,” police said.

Explaining the accused’s modus operandi, police said that he used international SIM cards to commit fraud. His victims would receive similar calls, claiming to be from government agencies, demanding money. Unsuspecting victims would send the money.

Police seized three laptops, eight mobile phones, 10 SIM cards, and two debit cards from the accused’s possession.