NIA team brings Malik brothers to Hyderabad for scene reconstruction

The alleged LeT activists are charged with planting a bomb in a cloth parcel that exploded at Darbhanga Railway station

The two alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists detained in connection with Bihar’s Darbhanga blast case, were reportedly brought to the city by a team of National Investigation Agency from Patna for scene reconstruction and evidence gathering.

The LeT operatives Mohammed Nasir Khan alias Nasir Malik and his younger brother Mohammed Imran Khan alias Imran Malik, were arrested by the agency on June 30 for planting a chemical parcel bomb which exploded at Darbhanga railway station.

Sources said that in the late hours of Monday the duo will be taken to their house at Mallepally, shops from where they purchased chemicals and even Secunderabad Railway station where they parcelled the bomb wrapped in a bundle of clothes. The case was originally registered at Railway PS Darbhanga District Muzaffarpur Rail, relating to an explosion in a parcel on Platform 1 of Darbhanga Railway station. It was booked at Secunderabad and had arrived in Train No. 07007 Secunderabad- Darbhanga Express. On June 24, the New Delhi unit of NIA had re-registered the case and had taken up the investigation.

Preliminary investigation and examination of the accused persons by the NIA has revealed a transnational conspiracy hatched by top operatives of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to execute terror acts across India and cause large-scale damage to life and property.

Acting under the directions of Pakistan-based handlers of LeT, the arrested Malik brothers fabricated an incendiary IED and packed it in a parcel of cloth and booked the same in a long- distance train from Secunderabad to Darbhanga. Their aim was to cause an explosion and fire in a running passenger train resulting in huge loss of lives and property. Nasir reportedly informed his family members that he works for Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), the country’s foreign intelligence agency, and went to Pakistan to get trained by LeT. Their father was a ex-serviceman who fought wars against China and Pakistan.