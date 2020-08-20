NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in trafficking case

Hyderabad

20 August 2020 23:24 IST

The case was first registered by the Chatrinaka police

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed supplementary charge-sheet in the National Investigation Agency Special Court, Hyderabad, against a couple in a human trafficking case involving six Bangladeshi women.

The accused are Mohammed Abdul Salam (47) alias Kounla Justin from Hyderabad, and his wife Shiuli Khatun (30) alias Sheela, a Bangladeshi. The couple, the key accused in the case, was arrested by the agency in May.

Salam and Kounla have been charge-sheeted under Sections 120B, 370, 370A (2) and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Sections 14, 14A and 14C of The Foreigners Act.

Advertising

Advertising

They illegally trafficked the young women through India-Bangladesh border for running a prostitution racket in Hyderabad and in nearby places, officials said.

The case was first registered by the Chatrinaka police of Hyderabad and later, in September last, the National Investigation Agency took over the investigation in view of its inter-State and cross-border links, making its the first case connected with human trafficking under the amended National Investigation Agency Act.

Inducements

The investigators said that Salam, along with his associates, conspired to bring women illegally from Bangladesh through a ‘well organised’ network of agents in both countries.

They lured the girls with inducements of lucrative jobs and subsequently forced them into prostitution. They first arrested accused Ruhul Amin Dhali and filed the first charge-sheet against Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum, Sojib Shaik and Ruhul Amin Dhali on March 10, 2020.

Three rescued

When the agency raided Salam’s house in May, they rescued three more Bangladeshi nationals, apart from recovering incriminating articles and documents, including multiple identity documents of trafficked girls, contraceptive pills and mobile phones.

They also seized a large number of diaries and registers containing names ad mobile numbers of brothel agents to whom the trafficked girls were sent for sexual exploitation on commission basis.