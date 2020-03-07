NIA files petition for Maddileti’s custody

The National Investigation Agency, which registered a case against Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) president Bandari Maddileti for his alleged links with banned CPI (Maoist), recently filed a custody petition before a local court in Jogulamba-Gadwal district.

Sources confirmed that the agency had filed a seven-day custody petition on Wednesday and after hearing arguments from the prosecution and the defence counsel, the court posted the matter for March 10.

On October 15, Maddileti was arrested by the Gadwal police for his association with the outlawed party and booked nder the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Later in December, the NIA booked him under similar charges and launched a probe into the allegation that he recruited young cadre for the party and sent them to Chhattisgarh. “Once the custody is granted, Maddiletti will be brought to the agency’s branch office in Hyderabad where he will be quizzed on his activities. We have concrete evidence against him,” a top official said.

Telangana police accused Maddiletti of collecting funds, supporting bandh calls and various activities conducted by the party in urban areas.