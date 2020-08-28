NIA files charge-sheet against 4 for Maoist links

Hyderabad

28 August 2020 22:41 IST

Two in judicial custody, one on bail, fourth underground

The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed charge-sheet against three persons and one underground leader for their alleged links with the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The accused are Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) president Bandari Maddileti (31), general secretary Menchu Sandeep (26) aka Praveen, Telangana Praja Front state vice-president Nalamasa Krishna (38) alias Rathnamala and Communist Party of India (Maoist) Telangana State Committee member Yapa Narayana (52) alias Haribhushan.

‘Criminal conspiracy’

While Maddileti and Sandeep are in judicial custody, Krishna was recently granted bail by theNational Investigation Agency court on health grounds and Narayana alias Haribhushan is currently underground.

The accused persons were booked for their role in the criminal conspiracy of recruitment of youth and raising funds for Communist Party of India (Maoist) through their frontal organisations, including Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika and Telangana Praja Front, the investigators who were probeing the case said .

The four persons were booked under Sections 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPV), and Sections 17, 18, 18B, 38, 39 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was originally registered by the police of Nallakunta on October 8, 2019, after the police conducted searches at the house of Maddiletti, which led to the seizure of several incriminating letters, documents and digital devices that established his close association with senior leaders of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and top leaders of their frontal organisations.

‘Raising funds’

Further investigation revealed that the members of frontal organisations, including Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika and Telangana Praja Front, in association with underground leaders of proscribed organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist), were engaged in furthering the activities under the guise of welfare activities such as taking up issues concerning students and society and raising funds through educational institutions, the officials said. “They were also luring, radicalising and recruiting youth into the banned party for engaging in anti-national activities against democratically-elected governments,” the investigators stated.