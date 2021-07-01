Hyderabad

NIA conducts searches

A day after the arrest of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from the city in connection with Bihar’s Darbhanga railway station blast, the National Investigation Agency on Thursday conducted searches at their residence in Mallepally and recovered several various documents pertaining to procedure for fabrication of IED and materials used for making of IEDs.

The alleged terrorists are Mohammed Nasir Khan alias Nasir Malik and Imran Malik of New Mallepally.

“The searches led to the recovery and seizures of various incriminating material and multiple digital devices,” NIA said.

The duo are native of Kairana of Shamli district in UP.

In 2012, Nasir went to Pakistan to meet his handler.


