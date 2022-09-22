NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Hyderabad, Karimnagar

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted simultaneous searches at the residences of some of the relatives of a key functionary of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Karimnagar town on Thursday.

The NIA sealed the Telangana PFI head office in Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad in connection with a case earlier registered by it against some main leaders of the organisation. Only last week, the NIA personnel had raided a training centre of PFI in Nizamabad town and detained some activists.

The NIA personnel split into eight teams embarked on searches at multiple locations including Hussainpura in Karimnagar in connection with the ongoing investigation into the case booked by the NIA against some of the key functionaries of the PFI on charges of “anti-national” activities, sources said.

The searches come close on the heels of the arrest of four PFI activists by the NIA after simultaneous raids at different places including Jagtial, Adilabad and Nizamabad districts in Telangana four days ago.

Sources added that the NIA deepened its probe into the activities of the PFI with a focus on its financial transactions by examining the digital data stored in hard disks and other electronic gadgets seized during raids on the premises of some of the active cadre of the PFI on Sunday.