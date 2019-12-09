NIA books case against TVV leader

The National Investigation Agency, Hyderabad unit, registered a case against Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) president Bandari Maddileti for his alleged links with banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Mr. Maddileti, who was accused of actively working for banned Maoist party by recruiting new cadre and collecting funds was booked by the NIA under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Section 120-A (conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code.

On October 15, he was arrested by the Jogulamba-Gadwal police on similar charges. The Telangana Intelligence’s anti-Naxal Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Gadwal district police and Hyderabad police conducted searches at his residence in Nallakunta and seized several incriminating documents and other electronic material.

Sources said that the apex anti-counter-terrorism agency got ‘concrete’ evidence that Mr. Maddileti influenced several youngsters in both the Telugu States and created a cadre. “He had sent the youngsters to Chhattisgarh to work for the banned party, which conspired several unlawful activities in the country,” sources said.

Earlier, Telangana police said that two youngsters from Makthal in Narayanpet district were allegedly recruited by Mr. Maddileti and five others to work for the party. They were identified as Bhavani, daughter of Prakasham of Kuttiravula Chervu and Anil, son of Venkatramulu of Jakler village of Makthal.

The agency will take Mr. Maddileti into their custody for questioning after filing a petition in the local court.

In October, Telangana police also arrested Kanti Jagan, an assistant professor on contract with Osmania University PG College in Secunderabad for links with the banned party.

They were supporting other bandh calls and various activities conducted by the party in urban areas, sources said.