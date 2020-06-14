NIA arrests vice-president of TPF

Nalamasa Krishna (41), vice-president of Telangana Praja Front (TPF), was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in Khammam on Sunday. Officials said he was the ‘key aide’ of the banned CPI (Maoist) in Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) president Bandari Maddileti’s case. The investigators said Krishna, a resident of Hyderabad, played a key role in furthering the activities of the CPI(Maoist) .

The case was first registered at Nallakunta police station of Hyderabad on October 8, 2019. Based on the seizure of incriminating documents and material from the house of Maddileti by Jogulamba-Gadwal police, a case was subsequently re-registered by the NIA.

“Our investigation revealed that Krishna regularly visited the top leaders of CPI(Maoist) in Chhattisgarh forests and passed on their directions to Maddiletti. He was instrumental in directing frontal organisations like TPF and TVV to take up agitations and activities, as per the outlawed party’s strategy,” the officials said. Under the garb of agitations for people’s causes, he had misused the democratic setup, they said.

On October 15 last, the Jogulamba-Gadwal police arrested Maddileti and Krishna from the TPF office in Bagh Lingampally, where they went to attend a round-table. While Maddileti was taken into NIA custody in March this year, Krishna, who was recently released on bail, was arrested on Sunday.

Condemned

Khammam Special Correspondent writes:

Condemning the arrest of Krishna, TPF president K Ravichandar said it was made when he had been under treatment at a private hospital in the town for a respiratory ailment. In a separate statement, CPI (ML-ND) leaders Giri and Suresh said leaders of mass organisations were being implicated in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the State.