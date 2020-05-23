NIA arrests key person in trafficking case

Hyderabad

23 May 2020 23:50 IST

Number of those caught in the case goes up to six, 4 of them being Bangladeshis

A couple from Hyderabad were arrested by the National Investigation Agency on Saturday in connection with a human trafficking case involving four Bangladeshis.

Justin aka Abdul Salam (47) and his wife Shivuli Khatoon (29), a Bangladeshi, are the key accused in the case and with his arrest the total number of arrests went to six, which include four Bangladeshi nationals

Three young women, who had been illegally trafficked to India a few months ago from Bangladesh, were rescued from Justin’s house during searches conducted at his ancestral and rented houses. The search also resulted in the recovery of several incriminating documents, the investigators said.

The couple were not only running brothels at various places in Hyderabad and other parts of the country but also facilitated cross-border human trafficking. The case was first registered by the Chatrinaka police and later, in September, the agency took over the case in view of its inter-State and cross-border links, making its first human trafficking case from Hyderabad involving Bangladeshi women. The investigators said that the case related to immoral trafficking of persons from Bangladesh to various cities in India, including Hyderabad, for sexual exploitation. Investigation revealed that the accused, along with his associates, conspired in bringing women illegally from Bangladesh through a ‘well organised’ network of agents in both countries for engaging them in prostitution racket.

NIA officials said that in 2012 Khatoon had entered India illegally from Bangladesh and married Justin. She has emerged one of the key players in the case.

During search at their residence, the investigators found that the victims were hiding in an improvised hideout in the house. The three rescued women had been illegally trafficked into India from Bangladesh through the associates of Justin and Khatoon.

Since September last, the agency has arrested three Bangladeshi nationals — Mohd. Yousuf Khan alias Md. Imran Shaik, Bithi Begum alias Khadija Shaik and Sojib Shaik, – and one Indian Ruhul Amin Dhalli. On March 12, the NIA filed a chargesheet in the designated court and will also file a supplementary chargesheet very soon. “Investigation in the case is going on,” the officials said.