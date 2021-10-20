NHRC seeks report on farmer suicides due to Dharani issues: Congress leader

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to file a report on farmer suicides allegedly due to issues arising out of irregularities in the Dharani portal.

Congress leader Bakka Judson, said in a statement here on Wednesday, that the NHRC sought the report based on a complaint filed by him in August this year. Mr. Judson had lodged a complaint that farmers were committing suicide in Telangana due to a ‘defunct’ Dharani portal and inaction by the Revenue department on the irregularities.

Mr. Judson also alleged that there was no Revenue Minister or Revenue Secretary in Telangana due to which the issue of ‘land irregularities’ were ignored and people suffered from it. He had requested the commission to intervene into the matter.

Mr. Judson said that the NHRC has also sent a copy of the complaint lodged by him and sought a report within four weeks. The commission warned that the authority concerned would be called for a personal appearance if the report was not filed within the stipulated time, he claimed.