NGT slaps compensation on SCCL for excess mining

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) to pay environmental compensation for the excess coal mined from the JVR OC-I mine and extract coal only to the extent of environmental clearance.

It has also made it clear that the company could go for additional quantity of coal extraction only after getting separate clearance for it. Hearing the proceedings in a petition filed by B. Nandu Nailk, O. Srinivas Reddy and others last week virtually on excess mining done by the Singareni leading to large-scale environmental harm, the Southern Zone Bench of NGT has directed the joint committee that investigated into the aspect to file further report by considering compensation to be paid by the mining company for the excess mining done already.

The NGT Bench comprising Judicial member K. Ramakrishnan and expert member K. Satyagopal observed that seeking bank guarantee of ₹26.67 crore as performance guarantee for doing certain works is different from assessing environmental compensation for the violation of excess mining and both stand on a different footing.

After going through the report of the joint committee submitted before NGT, the Bench wanted the panel to assess the environmental compensation to be collected from SCCL for excess mining of coal done already in violation of the EC norms. The amount sought as bank guarantee was for implementing the environmental management plan for the mine – remediation and natural community resource augmentation plan within a period of three years, the Bench felt.

In addition to environmental compensation, the company was also liable to pay royalty with penalty for the excess mining done, as provided for under the mining rules for the expanded portion of mining done in addition to the extent considered for environmental clearance, the NGT Bench said and asked the joint committee to specify whether they had imposed and realised such amount.

Further, the NGT sought to know from the committee as to what was the survival rate of green belt and what are the remedial measures to recoup if the survival rate was lesser than the required percentage as it has simply mentioned that the survival rate is too good in its report.

The Bench raised questions over the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (PCB) reports too on ambient air quality and water quality in Jeenugurupally tank. They observed that air quality was checked when mining was not on and it was also not ascertained at the time of coal transportation from the mine.

It has also asked the PCB to file further action taken report, ascertain compliance of the panel recommendations by the company and posted the matter to August 12.