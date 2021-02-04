NGT adjourns hearing on RLS order

The Southern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has postponed the hearing on an application alleging violation of its order on the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme (RLS) by Andhra Pradesh to February 16.

The application filed by one Gavinolla Srinivas stated that the AP government had been violating the NGT order by taking up earth work related to Rayalaseema Lift Scheme planned to draw over 3 tmc ft of water a day from Srisailam reservoir by executing a lift scheme at Sangameshwaram on the foreshores of joint water storage facility of AP and Telangana.

The video-hearing held on February 2 to consider a reply submitted by AP and a rejoinder submitted by the applicant on the AP’s reply was postponed after the counsel for AP sought time for arguments since he has got engagement before the Supreme Court in part-heard matters of another case.

The Judicial Member of NGT Chennai Justice K. Ramakrishnan said while adjourning the matter to February 16 that other parties in the RLS case were at liberty to submit their objections regarding the allegations made in the application so that all these matters could be considered together during the next hearing on February 16.