NGRI to use AI, ML for geosciences

HYDERABAD

12 October 2021 00:18 IST

Institute’s diamond jubilee celebrations conclude

The focus of CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) in the coming years will be on groundwater exploration and management of arid regions, exploration of uranium, shale gas, gas hydrates along with development of geological hazard assessment and early warning system for quakes, said director V.M. Tiwari on Monday.

To build scientific research to global levels of excellence, the institute is planning to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for geosciences, deep earth imaging and earth process modelling. All these efforts are to ensure access to sustainable water resources, for non-conventional energy needs and also towards strengthening the nation’s security, he said, during the concluding function of the diamond jubilee celebrations held here in a virtual mode.

Tracing the contribution of the premier CSIR institute over the last 60 years in near surface to deep earth exploration, Dr. Tiwari said NGRI has been able to keep up with the technological advances to keep measuring and keep watch on the earth’s magnetic fields, simulation of the horizontal stress, 3-D seismic imaging of coal deposits, deep drilling maps, basins for potential gas hydrates, tsunami modelling, legal continental shelf of the country and so on.

Advertising

Advertising

Recent projects have been making use of drones and helicopters for geo-mapping of resources, seismic monitoring of nuclear power plants and also the seismic studies following the Chamoli-Uttarakhand landslide disaster earlier this year. The institute has been at the forefront of publication of research papers with 5,000 research papers and 100 books till date and a record 200 papers published this year in various journals.

CSIR-Director General Shekhar C. Mande said contributions of NGRI in the past six decades have been ‘phenomenal’ in terms of mapping of geochemical resources, gas hydrates, landslide and quake hazards and so on. “The groundwater recharge project in Choutuppal, which I saw during my recent visit, is a live example of how science and technology-led innovation can benefit society. It has helped reverse the migration to cities,” he said.

The institute has not only played a crucial role in enhancing the fundamental scientific research but also translated the discoveries in labs into the ground for the benefit of people, he said. A special postal stamp and cover was also released on the occasion through TS chief post master general S. Rajendra Kumar.

Dr. Mande also released ‘Geo-Odyssey’ highlighting the achievements of NGRI and ‘Journal of the Geological Society of India’. He called for closer interactions between the CSIR labs and the Ministry of Earth Sciences institutes. Senior scientists N. Pooranchandra Rao and Kirti Srivastava also spoke.