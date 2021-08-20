NGRI to host virtual scientific meet on geomagnetism, seismology

HYDERABAD

20 August 2021 19:40 IST

850 participants from 57 countries slated to attend

The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) here will be hosting a week-long virtual ‘Joint Scientific Assemblies (JSA) of International Association of Geomagnetism and Aeronomy (IAGA) and International Association of Seismology and Physics of the Earth’s Interior (IASPEI) in which scientists from across globe will be participating starting from Saturday.

Union Minister for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh and top scientific heads including CSIR-DG Shekhar C. Mande, DST secretary Ashutosh Sharma and former Earth Science secretary Madhavan Nair Rajeevan will address the inaugural session at 3.30 p.m.

It is the only third such major scientific meet with the first one held in Madrid (Spain) way back in 1969 and the second one in Hanoi (Vietnam) in 2001. This edition is being hosted by NGRI to commemorate its golden jubilee celebrations.

About 850 participants from 57 countries are scheduled to attend the meeting which was originally slated to be held in HICC but due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, it was shifted to the virtual space, said chief scientist & head of the seismology observatory D. Srinagesh on Friday.

The 13th General Assembly of the Asian Seismological Commission will be coterminous with the JSA, adding to the variety and diversity of the scientific program, said Director, CSIR-NGRI and chair, local organising committee V.M. Tiwari. The virtual conference will open up new vistas through interaction and could lead to fruitful collaborations to further science. Deliberations will be updated through the website (http://iaga-iaspei-india2021.in/).

Dr. Srinagesh said the joint assemblies of IAGA and IASPEI, two major associations forming the International associations of scientists of International Union of Geodesy and Geophysics (IUUG), will foster cross-disciplinary ideas and promote joint research programs for improving understanding of the coupled earth processes and their impact on society.

Aeronomy from the Earth’s internal structure, earthquake genesis to observation, simulation of solar and planetary magnetic field, space weather, linkage between the deep earth structure and geomagnetism, and the role of fluids in earthquake nucleation are among subjects to be discussed.

The scientific program will include plenary and public lectures, technical sessions and posters in themes belonging to the core scientific activities of both associations, he said and pointed out that the pursuit of aspects of geomagnetism started in the 19th century when the world’s second oldest observatory was set up in 1826, at Colaba, Bombay. India also has a history of pioneering seismological research in the solid earth science that resulted in the discovery of the Core of the Earth, he added.