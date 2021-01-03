Hyderabad

NGRI scientist makes it to IGCP Board

UNESCO and International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) have jointly nominated hydro-geophysicist Tanvi Arora at the National Geophysical Research Institute here as a member of the International Geoscience Programme (IGCP) Scientific Board for a term of four years (2020-2024).

Among the team of 11 members, Dr. Arora is the only one from India for hydrogeology theme and first scientist from CSIR-NGRI, Hyderabad, to be nominated for the membership. The scientific board members have been selected for their scientific expertise while considering gender and geographic representation.

The IGCP scientific board provides very important technical expertise and advice on scientific projects supported by the programme.

