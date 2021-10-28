Hyderabad

NGRI, GSI join hands for offshore exploration

The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) here and Marine and Coastal Survey Division (MCSD) of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in Mangalore have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration in the field of natural resource exploration in the Andaman Offshore region on Thursday.

GSI has been carrying out seismic surveys on selected parts of the continental shelf, rise and convergent margin in order to unearth submarine structures and associated mineral resources on the EEZ of India by utilising the multi-channel seismic data acquisition system along with other geoscientific equipment onboard Research Vehicle Samudra Ratnakar.

NGRI scientists have proven expertise in marine seismic studies with a record of technique development. These efforts are aimed at bringing synergy between the two institutes and to work in tune with the blue economy model of the country.

Within the framework of this MoU, NGRI would be carrying out advanced processing of the seismic data acquired by GSI in order to precisely identify the subtle seismic features and delineate the fine-scale velocity structure in the region, said a press release.


