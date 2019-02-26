NGOs slam EC over voter list preparation

Showing sheaves of replies to Right to Information applications, the representatives of two NGOs on Monday demanded that the Election Commission of India come clean about the preparation of voters’ list in Telangana as well as in the entire country.

“The sanctity of voting and democracy has been violated as the Election Commission has shared voters’ list with the State government and used the database of State Resident Data Hub (SRDH) to delete voters from the electoral rolls,” said Srinivas Kodali of Rethink Aadhaar.

“The tender for SRDH was floated by the police department. Using information collected for surveillance purposes to weed out voters and doing it in consonance with the IT department is a violation of the right to privacy. The EC has abdicated its responsibility when it accepted it was facing manpower shortage and passed on the work to other agencies,” said Kiran Chandra of Swecha about the National Electoral Rolls Purification and Authentication Programme (NERP-AP).

A pilot project for the NERP-AP was carried out in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 2015. “The names of three million voters were deleted then,” said Mr. Kodali.

The RTI reply by Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh spells out the approach towards the electoral rolls. “SRDH is a comprehensive portal for managing demographic for facilitation UniqueID identity authentication. The demographic information in this portal is sourced from UIDAI. The SRDH Portal and search engine have been used for seeding UID (Aadhaar number) in the electoral roll database (sic),” says the reply by the CEO to Deputy Election Commissioner, ECI, dated April 2018.

Citing other information, the NGOs demanded release of all information about the pilot project — disclosure of list of voters deleted during NERP-AP.

The NGOs also sought information about the source code, algorithms, names of private firms which carried out the Aadhaar seeding exercise. Besides, they have demanded that the EC destroy all the Aadhaar-linked data collected using the exercise.