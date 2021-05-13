NGOs set up isolation centre for poor COVID patients

The isolation centre for poor people at Nirmala Hruday school in Khammam on Thursday.

KHAMMAM

13 May 2021 23:51 IST

Organisers rope in services of doctors, nurses, volunteers

A host of voluntary organisations joined hands with the town-based Bodepudi Vignana Kendram (BVK) to lend a helping hand to COVID-19 patients from poor and lower middle-class families amid the unabated surge in COVID-19 cases. The BVK in association with the District NRI Foundation, the NRI Parents Association, Chetana Foundation and several other like-minded organisations and individuals has set up a COVID-19 isolation centre with 30 beds on the campus of a private school hostel at Gattaiah Centre here.

The isolation centre was inaugurated by Khammam-based noted doctor Yalamanchili Ravindranath here on Wednesday. CPI (M) State secretariat member P Sudarshan Rao, district secretary N Nageswara Rao, the isolation centre organisers P Venkateshwara Rao and B Ramesh, a host of doctors including Dr. Bharavi, Dr. Sriharsha, Dr. Murali and Dr. Subba Rao, among others were present. The facility is meant for the COVID-19 patients those who cannot afford home isolation, sources said. The organisers have roped in the services of a team of doctors, nurses and volunteers at the isolation centre and made arrangements to provide food and medicines free of cost to the patients those admitted to the isolation centre.

