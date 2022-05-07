NGOs roped in to help drug users turn over a new leaf
To help the arrested drug users lead a normal life again, Hyderabad police have signed memorandums of understanding with three NGOs to provide drug abuse counselling and deaddiction treatment.
“After they are released from jail, they are getting back to drugs, as there is no proper supervision over them. A majority of families cannot afford private rehab, so to help them, we have entered into an agreement with three organisations,” Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand said.
