NGOs have a greater role in service in these times: Governor

HYDERABAD

13 September 2020 22:45 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday exhorted NGOs to intensify their efforts to help the needy during this pandemic.

She said the NGOs and other service organisations like Rotary Club have been offering valuable services in different sectors and were supplementing the government’s efforts. The Governor was participating as chief guest at the virtual Rotary Sabha, a cultural conclave of the Rotary District 3232, Chennai, from the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday evening.

She said that the Rotary’s motto of ‘Service above Self’ is driving millions of Rotarians all over the globe to offer their noble services. The Governor pointed out that Rotary’s efforts in ensuring polio eradication in the country and its services towards making India free of avoidable blindness were commendable.

Ms. Soundararajan stated that inclusion of ethics and values should begin from basic education so as to inculcate the spirit of selfless service among the children. Referring to the cultural activities taken up as part of the cultural conclave of the Rotary Sabha, she said that there was every need to protect and promote our rich Indian heritage and culture and its art forms.

Rotary District 3232 governor Muthu Palaniappan, City Union Bank CEO and MD Kama Kodi, Padma Shri awardee Kalaimamani Narthaki Nataraj, Rotary International director-elect A.S. Venkatesh, Girija Raghavan and Neelakandan were present.