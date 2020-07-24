NGOs await govt. nod to run COVID care centres

HYDERABAD

24 July 2020 23:30 IST

After three rounds of discussions and letters of interest from NGOs, Health authorities keep mum on this matter

The State government’s proposal to rope in voluntary organisations to offer support to the COVID-19 affected, and assist them in obtaining healthcare facilities has not taken off about a month after it was initially mooted.

After holding three rounds of discussions, and seeking letters of interest from the NGOs, the Medical & Health authorities have kept mum on taking the proposal forward, sources say.

While NGOs have been requesting the government since April to allow them to work with government in handling the crisis situation, it was not until last week of June that the government had shown any inclination of doing it.

Advertising

Advertising

On June 25, Minister Eatala Rajender reportedly organised a meeting with representatives of several voluntary organisations, which had been already working on their own with regard to migrant crisis, and helpline services for COVID-19 patients.

During the meeting, the representatives told the Minister that they could set up help desks, and run COVID-19 care centres for isolation of the poor and underprivileged and quarantine of their family members who lacked enough space at homes.

Mr. Rajender had reportedly asked them to give a representation, which they duly forwarded.

Another luncheon meet took place at the Minister’s home on July 2, when five groups came forward to run the isolation and quarantine centres. They included Access Foundation, which had already been running a helpline with scores of doctors and medical practitioners on its panel. Aman Vedika Network, which was experienced in running shelter homes, catholic groups Camillus and Premamarg, besides Yugantar were the other organisations that expressed willingness.

“They asked us to send letters of interest, and then budgets. We obliged, though we had already told them we could garner funds on our own. All that we needed was consent from the government, and premises to run the centres,” said Suneetha Achyuta, a member of the COVID-19 Health Advocacy Collective, which includes several NGOs.

The group was repeatedly told that it was very risky to run the centres and they should be well prepared. “We understand that. But all kinds of hotels are allowed to run quarantine/isolation facilities. We would certainly do a better job than them,” Ms. Suneetha said.

One more meeting was organised, this time with Azeem Premji Foundation representatives chipping in to support. However, no outcome came out of it.

A letter has been recently addressed to GHMC Commissioner, seeking conversion of the Hockey Stadium in Rasoolpura into a COVID-19 care centre for the residents of the locality.

Rasoolpura is a slum with 1.29 lakh population — 50 COVID-19 patients among them in home isolation. The hockey stadium has 50 rooms, each with capacity of three beds.

“We have the wherewithal — PPE kits, volunteers, medical doctors and paramedical staff — ready to supervise and care for patients if given permission to convert it into a COVID care centre,” the letter said, with signatories from Access Foundation and Aman Vedika, and Anveshi Research Centre.