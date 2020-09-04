NGO sets up help desk at Gandhi hospital

In an effort to assist COVID-19 patients, the Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), an NGO working in the healthcare sector, on Friday stated that it has set up a help desk at the Gandhi Hospital.
This help desk will have four patient counsellors and in addition to that, two ambulances will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.
According to Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF, the counsellors will help in intra-hospital referrals, and will also focus on maternity COVID-positive cases. The counsellors will also help patients who are discharged from hospital and will assist them with transportation in ambulances. Patients will be dropped at their homes within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation free of cost.
Mr Askari also said that volunteers will also work with COVID-positive pregnant women, and help them access services from Modern Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj, Government Community Health Centre in Barkas, Government M.N. Hospital in Malakpet and others. Apart from this, the volunteers will also help patients, who may not have mobile phones, to stay connected to their families.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath