NGO sets up help desk at Gandhi hospital

In an effort to assist COVID-19 patients, the Helping Hand Foundation (HHF), an NGO working in the healthcare sector, on Friday stated that it has set up a help desk at the Gandhi Hospital.

This help desk will have four patient counsellors and in addition to that, two ambulances will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

According to Mujtaba Hasan Askari of HHF, the counsellors will help in intra-hospital referrals, and will also focus on maternity COVID-positive cases. The counsellors will also help patients who are discharged from hospital and will assist them with transportation in ambulances. Patients will be dropped at their homes within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation free of cost.

Mr Askari also said that volunteers will also work with COVID-positive pregnant women, and help them access services from Modern Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj, Government Community Health Centre in Barkas, Government M.N. Hospital in Malakpet and others. Apart from this, the volunteers will also help patients, who may not have mobile phones, to stay connected to their families.