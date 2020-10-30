Hyderabad

NGO seeks volunteers for flood relief work in city

Bhumi, a non-profit organisation (https://www.bhumi.ngo/), has started engaging its volunteers in Hyderabad flood relief activities. Volunteers encourage people to cook food for the packets to be distributed in flood affected areas. Also, groceries were distributed to the needy in Meerpet and Balapur slums.

These volunteers have clubbed some of their activities with other NGOs like ‘Serve Needy’ to go to Rasoolpura and other slum areas in Old City to help at least 1,000 families.

There is an abject need for more volunteers to help the scores of needy families. To apply, register at https://www.bhumi.ngo/volunteer/, or to refer a friend, and please visit https://www.bhumi.ngo/ to know more.

