NGO resolves to mentor dalit women leaders

HYDERABAD

17 February 2021 22:44 IST

Dalit Sthree Sakthi completes 15 years

The Telangana State Congress of NGO Dalit Sthree Sakthi on Wednesday resolved to chart plans to mentor at least 1,000 dalit women as able leaders in various sectors.

The meeting convened to mark 15 years of the organisation also resolved to focus more on personality development aspects apart from education, and to take up a campaign to address the issues resulting from traps in the name of love.

Initiatives, challenges

Gaddam Jhansi, the national convenor of DSS, presided over the event, and elaborated on the initiatives taken up, and challenges faced by the organisation over the 15 years. Cadre numbering over 10,000 have been working constantly towards ending violence against women at home and outside, besides improving the lives of Dalit and Adivasi children.

Executive editor of Sakshi daily, Dileep Reddy, who attended as guest, lamented that governments are helping market forces, thereby weakening democracy. Dalits and women should get their share of developmental benefits, he said.

National President of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Narra Ravi Kumar said economic empowerment should be included in the agenda of DSS.

Lives of Dalits will not change as long as they remain victims of superstition, he said, and emphasised that only knowledge and transformation are the way forward.