NGO offers to translocate trees in Secretariat for free

While the demolition of the Secretariat buildings is being heard in the High Court, a local voluntary body known for its tree translocation expertise has come forward to move the decades-old trees inside to a 'safer' location to give them a fresh lease of life.

Vata Foundation trustee P. Uday Krishna tweeted to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao and others offering to translocate the trees likely to face the axe in the old Secretariat during the ongoing demolition for free.

The foundation tweeted that if the dream of the Chief Minister was to build a new Secretariat and that of KTR was to build a new elevated corridor at Indira Park. Tree lovers’ dream was to save as many trees as possible which faced the axe, as many people were ready to contribute for the cause.

Mr. Krishna pointed out that the foundation had been able to save close to 100 trees during construction of other flyovers and road expansion programmes in the twin cities and on the outskirts in recent times with crowd funding and almost all of them survived in relocated places of schools, farms and gated communities.

"There could be more than 100 mature trees inside the Secretariat. Ideally, they can be moved to the identified green spaces inside the complex to facilitate construction of new buildings. Or, they can be moved just outside the complex which actually costs nothing," he explained.

Alternatively, the foundation was ready to move the trees even 100 km away at no cost to the government and the present balmy weather was ideal for such kind of translocation. In fact, it had just accepted an offer in Goa to relocate 50-decade-old trees from a notified special economic zone to the green space identified in the layout to save them from getting chopped, the trustee claimed.