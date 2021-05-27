NGO offers helping hand to frontline warriors, children

KEATS sets up an isolation centre named Cheyutha at Yapral

To offer a helping hand to the COVID-19 affected, Kakinada Engineering Alumni Trust for Services (KEATS) has set up various facilities across the city. In collaboration with Rachakonda Police Commissionerate and Rajah Convention Centre, KEATS has established an isolation centre named Cheyutha at Yapral for home guards and temporary staff of the department, complete with 30 beds, including 2 oxygen beds and readied doctors, nurses, ward boys, medicines, thermometers, pulse oximeters, sanitisers and will provide nutritious food to the patients and staff at the centre.

The police department would identify the patients, arrange an ambulance and provide admission and logistic support and approvals. KEATS executive trustee M.V. Narasimha Rao says, “In Telangana, apart from Cheyutha centre, we are assisting the Department of Women and Child Welfare in making four child-friendly centres, one each in a transit home in the Commissioner, W&C Welfare office premises, Nature Cure Hospital Ameerpet, Ayurvedic Hospital Ramanthapur and Area Hospital Kondapur. Towards this, nutritious food, fruits, story books and indoor games are provided to keep the children healthy and engaged. We support all the children admitted in these facilities. We have zero overheads and every rupee contributed by donors reaches the needy.”

Earlier, the Trust distributed provisions, masks and sanitisers for everyone in 13 tribal villages in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, and donated 30 CPAP masks, pulse oximeters and PPE kits to King Koti Hospital in Hyderabad.

Though the initiative was taken by the alumni of JNTU College of Engineering Kakinada with the concept of giving back to society, today it has gained the confidence of a wider cross-section of the society and has implemented several projects in the areas of education, environment and empowerment in the two Telugu speaking states.