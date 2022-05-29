NGO helps perform last rites of Kolkata youth in Hyderabad

A group of volunteers from Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) extended help in performing the last rites of a 23-year-old youth from Kolkata who died at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) here on Saturday.

The youth had come all the way to undergo treatment at the Telangana government hospital. Mujtaba Hasan Askari from HHF said that he died due to some complications in the pancreas.

“Our volunteers at OGH found his mother and sister crying profusely and trying to collect money for his last rites. HHF team got into action, completed all formalities at the hospital, made arrangement at the Panjagutta shamshan and move the body in our ambulance to perform the last rites,” he said.

The mother and sister, who were threatening to harm themselves following the youth’s death, were moved to the HHF’s shelter home in Rajendranagar.