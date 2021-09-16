NFT marketplace for digital cricket collectibles opens

HYDERABAD

Singapore headquartered blockchain-based platform Cricket Foundation has set up a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for cricket fans to collect digital media. Announcing CricketCrazy.io, the Foundation representatives told the media on Wednesday that over 120 partners from the cricket ecosystem ranging from players, clubs, associations, business partners and game developers were onboard. The founding partners include V.V.S. Laxman, Parthiv Patel, Wasim Akram, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, Deep Dasgupta and Veda Krishnamurthy.

Co-founder and Blockchain firm Zebi CEO Pruthvi Rao said Cricket Foundation is a Layer 1 technology “meaning it can host multiple applications that are built on top of it. NFTs are one such application which allows, for the first time in history, for fans and collectors to collect digital media. There are many other applications ranging from gaming, esports, ticketing and merchandising which are already being built on this, which will change the way traditional businesses are operated.”

CRIC Token is the medium of transactions for all applications built on the platform and is core to maintaining the security and integrity of the Cricket Blockchain platform, apart from being used for the platform’s governance, the Foundation said.

Co-founder Atul Srivastava said the NFT marketplace will soon launch gamification experiences to fans and users besides creating a platform for fan engagement. Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel said it is a novel way to engage with fans.