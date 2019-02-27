NFC delivers one million PWHR fuel bundle to NPCIL

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), a unit of Department of Atomic Energy, has announced the production of one million Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PWHR) fuel bundles for operating nuclear power reactors.

The same was handed over by NFC Chairman and Chief Executive Dinesh Srivastava to Chairman & Managing Director, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Mumbai, S.K. Sharma, on Monday.

Appreciating the efforts of NFC in supplying the quality fuel bundles to meet the ever increasing demand, Mr. Sharma also pointed out that quick delivery of two sets of coolant tubes for Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS 1&2) in Gujarat helped NPCIL to re-commission the units at a short span of time.

The NFC took innovative steps to recover uranium from various kinds of uranium bearing scraps and delivered the fuel to nuclear power reactors and it has been able to deliver fuel bundles at a frequency of 15 days, he said. The NPCIL is now looking forward for manufacture and supply of quality steam generated (SG) tubes by the NFC for Fleet Mode PHWRs 700 Mwe, added Mr. Sharma. Mr. Srivastava assured NPCIL that the fuel and core structurals required for the 10 new PHWRs would be met as per the schedule and manufacturing facilities are being created to meet fuel and structural requirements of all the operating reactors in India. The NPCIL CMD also inaugurated Brahm Prakash Garden and planted a tree inside NFC plant premises on the occasion. The programme was attended by the senior officers and staff of the NFC.