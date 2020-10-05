Next batch of T-Hub’s Lab32 launched with 15 startups

HYDERABAD

The batch has startups from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata

Fifteen startups have been selected as part of the fourth batch of T-Hub’s Lab32 programme. They will receive goal-oriented consultation from experts on product design and market expansion, said a release from T-Hub announcing the launch of the fourth batch. The shortlisted startups include Diagnocare, Talentrackr, Oqupi Health Tech, Crossforge Solutions, Vividminds Technologies and Shri Shakti Opstech.

The programme has been designed such that the startups will not be required to be physically present and make the best use of various benefits of Lab32 through active interventions. The batch comprises startups from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The selected startups offer innovative solutions in key industries such as healthcare, food technology, HR and enterprise SaaS solutions among others.

The primary focus will be to validate the business objectives of the startups through gap analysis and goal setting. According to the release, the startups will undergo rigorous training and consultation sessions by professional trainers, advisers and subject matter experts, based on the track they choose. The two tracks are product track and marketing track.

CEO of T-Hub Ravi Narayan said “the fourth batch of Lab32 has around 50% of the startups in the early and mid-growth, that have not just managed the challenges the pandemic introduced into their markets, but also are ready to thrive. Numerous startups have scaled up through the previous three batches. The fourth batch of Lab32 brings in digital enablement and the hybrid mode of programme delivery, which we believe will benefit the startups better than ever before.”