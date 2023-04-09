News in Frames | Hungry for Haleem

April 09, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a time for fasting and abstinence for Muslims. The devout fast from dawn to dusk, but after sunset, it is time for delicious food shared with family and friends.

In Hyderabad, people are spoilt for choice when it comes to the evening meal during Ramzan. And at the top of the list is the widely popular haleem. A preparation of pounded wheat and mutton, chefs across restaurants slow­cook this Ramzan speciality for up to eight hours in a cauldron, known locally as a degh.

With haleem restaurants and stalls dotted across Hyderabad, it is no wonder that the dish now has a GI (Geographical Indication) tag.

Mohammed Abdul Majeed, owner of the famed Pista House and president of the Hyderabad Haleem Makers Association, was the one who championed the eff\u0081ort to get the tag. The dish is now exported to North America, West Asia, Southeast Asia and Europe, helping thousands of families engaged in making the traditional Hyderabadi haleem.

The month brings seasonal employment opportunities for the hawkers of Hyderabad who peddle clothes, accessories and toys. Seasonal workers fi\u008dnd employment in restaurants that require extra staff\u0081 to meet customer demands.

Chef’s delight: Haleem bhatti (earthen ovens) being set up at Shalibanda in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Right coat: A small shop under the historic Chowk Masjid in Hyderabad bustles with activity during Ramzan, for it is here that large cooking utensils are brought for a shiny coat. The kalaigaar is the one who skilfully coats the vessels.

Stir and stew: The haleem is pounded, in a process known as ghota maarna. An arrays of cooks here pound the haleem with a ghota in a rhythmic fashion.

Touch of spice: The master chef pours ginger­garlic paste into the degh (cauldron). Other ingredients include wheat, dry fruits and spices.

Creamy texture: The next step entails adding a paste of dry fruits, cashew and almonds, and pulses. All go into the degh and bring about a lip­smacking preparation.

Customer’s choice: A plateful of haleem makes for a satisfying meal. Today there are variations with mutton, chicken and even vegetarian specials.

Going global: Containers with haleem ready for export. The Geographical Indication tag has helped the Hyderabadi delicacy gain worldwide fame.

Steaming plates: Soon after breaking the fast, rozadaars (those who fast) exit the Macca Masjid, one of the most prominent mosques in India, and head for a feast of haleem.