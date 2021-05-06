News channel chairman gets anticipatory bail

Justice G. Sri Devi of Telangana High Court on Thursday granted conditional anticipatory bail to NTV chairman and former president of Jubilee Hills co-operative housing society T. Narendra Chowdhary and others in a criminal case registered by Jubilee Hills police.

Along with Mr. Chowdhary, the anticipatory bail was granted to the other accused in the case -- including former managing committee members P. Hanumantha Rao, A. Suresh Reddy and Ch. Krishnamurthy. Joint Sub-Registrars D. Srinivasa Kumar and J.H. Pranay Kumar were also granted.

The judge said persons who were granted anticipatory bail should furnish two sureties of ₹1 lakh rupees each. They should not leave the country without informing the court. They should surrender their passports and appear before the investigating officer every Saturday. The judge also said in the order that they should cooperate with the investigators.

The Jubilee Hills police registered a criminal case against Mr. Chowdhary and others following a complaint lodged against them. The complainant charged that the accused got a plot worth ₹40 crore registered on the name of a woman called Shirisha for much lesser price. This amounted to cheating, the complainant said in the police complaint.

All the accused in the case filed four petitions seeking anticipatory bails.

Senior counsel Vedula Venkataramana and lawyer Dammalapati Srinivasulu, appearing for the petitioners, sought bail assuring the court that they would cooperate with the investigating officers. The government counsel opposed the bail.