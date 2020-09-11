Newly wed bride kills husband

A newly married woman killed her alcoholic husband at Tappachabutra here on Friday morning as she was unable to bear the harassment, according to the police. Samreen smashed Mohammed Aslam’s head with a pestle after a heated argument. They got married 20 days ago and were living at Aslam’s house at Mujahid Nagar. He is a daily-wage earner.

“Aslam was addicted to alcohol and every day he used to fight with her. On Thursday night too the couple had an argument. Next day morning, when he picked up a fight again, Samreen hit on his head with a pestle,” inspector G Santosh Kumar said. He said that Aslam was soon rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A murder case was registered, and Samreen was taken into custody.