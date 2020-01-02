Newly recruited SPF personnel to guard vital installations

The deployment of newly recruited Special Protection Force personnel to guard vital installations including the State Secretariat has finally gathered pace.

Verification of the credentials of the newly recruited SPF personnel has been completed and they were asked to report to duties. The new recruits will be given intensive training starting January 11 and the officials reportedly decided to train these personnel in batches of 100 each at a time. Senior officials said that in the normal course, personnel recruited for the SPF would require almost nine-month training, but it has been decided to reduce the training period considerably so that they can join duties at the earliest.

“The training will be staggered, in that a batch of 100 members each would be trained at a time and deployed on duty so that the next batch can be trained,” a senior official said. Following shortage of experienced staff on account of allocation of personnel to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh post-bifurcation, the State government had recently recruited 485 personnel so that sufficient number of personnel could be deployed at important places.

They were handed over appointment letters with December 11 as the joining date, but the process has been delayed on account of verification of their credentials by the Special Branch. The development paves the way for relieving around 100 SPF personnel allotted to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, but are continuing to work here post-bifurcation in view of the shortage of staff faced by the State government.

In all, 850 SPF personnel of AP origin were retained in Telangana due to shortage of staff, but a majority of them had to be repatriated recently following a request from the neighbouring State government. Around 100 personnel allocated to AP are still working in Telangana and they would be relieved once the new recruits are trained and deployed on duties. “Efforts are on to assess the requirement of SPF personnel and make deployment accordingly so that vital installations as well as medical institutions like Gandhi and Osmania hospitals are provided adequate security,” the official told The Hindu.