Newly-recruited nurses given a raw deal

They were offered contractual jobs at TIMS, but asked to join Gandhi as outsourced staff

Around 100 nurses have claimed that they were offered contractual jobs at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli, but were asked to join duty on outsourcing basis at Gandhi Hospital instead. They had gathered opposite the Gandhi Hospital on Monday to stage a protest but were stopped by the police.

Stating that they are ready to join duty, the nurses have requested authorities to issue appointment orders.

Salary, insurance

“Now we don’t even know our salaries. We will be attending COVID-19 patients. If we contract the infection, we do not even know if there is any health insurance provided by the government. Besides, the appointment order is needed for us to proceed with formalities while exiting our previous jobs,” a nurse, who works at a private health establishment, said.

The nurses showed messages which stated that they are requested to visit TIMS for certificate verification and join duty on contract basis on July 3, provided they fit in respective roster. They completed the formalities and applied for posts of staff nurse and head nurse at TIMS.

“However, we received another message on Sunday informing us that we were selected for the posts at Gandhi Hospital and that we must report to the hospital superintendent on Monday morning. We are being outsourced although we applied for contractual jobs. When we asked for appointment orders, officials said nothing of that sort will be issued. We wanted to join on contract as there will be hope for job regularisation at some point,” said another nurse.

The nurses said they met senior Health officials, who clarified that the posts at TIMS have been filled and only outsourcing jobs are available.