Newly married woman ends life

A newly married woman was found dead outside her apartment building in Raghavendra Nagar Colony in Kondapur here on Wednesday.
The victim, Sesha Santosha Kumari (25), committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of her five-storey apartment building around 6 p.m. due to alleged harassment from her husband and in-laws.
According to Gachibowli police, Kumari got married to Panduranga Rao(32), a techie, in February and since then she had been living in Hyderabad. The woman hailed from Khammam, while her husband is a native of Kodad town in Suryapet district.
“Her parents alleged that Kumari resorted to the extreme step as she was unable to bear harassment from her husband and his parents and could not go to their place due to lockdown,” police said.
(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)
