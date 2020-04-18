Newborn tests positive

A 45-day-old baby boy from Abangapur village in Narayanpet district tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. This is the first positive case in the district. The baby was admitted to Gandhi Hospital here.

Officials are on alert as parents of the newborn have tested negative for the virus. The task at hand is to find out how the baby boy contracted the infection. “As the baby was showing the signs of discomfort, he was taken to a private hospital in Mahabubnagar on April 13 and from there to another hospital in Hyderabad, before he was treated at Niloufer Hospital,” said Narayanpet Collector D. Hari Chandana.

She said the entire village with a population of over 700 has been quarantined, and 22 primary contacts of the child sent to government quarantine centre. “Now, we have to trace how the virus was transmitted to the child, as the parents tested negative and have no travel history,” she added.

She said that the baby had a breech birth and has congenital problem with low immunity. “Apparently, he has had signs of discomfort since the day he was born,” she said.

The baby is the second youngest COVID-19 patient in the State. On April 7, a 23-day-old baby had tested positive for the virus.