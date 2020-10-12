HyderabadHyderabad 12 October 2020 23:37 IST
Newborn girl’s body found in nala
Updated: 12 October 2020 23:37 IST
A newborn’s body was recovered from the Shiva Nagar nala at Kapra here on Monday morning.
Kushaiguda police of Rachakonda said passers-by alerted them about the baby girl’s body in the nala which was flowing towards Kapra lake. “The infant was aged around four or five days,” said police.
A case was registered and the body was sent to Osmania General hospital morgue for preservation.
