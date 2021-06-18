Newborn found dead in water tank

A newborn baby was found dead in the overhead water tank at his maternal grandparents residence at Anajpur village under Abdullapurmet police station limits in the wee hours of Friday.

The two-month-old boy was sleeping with his mother and grandmother and was last seen at 1 a.m. when they went to attend nature’s call. Again at 4 a.m. when the boy’s mother woke up to feed him, he was missing, and doors were latched from inside.

Soon, they alerted local residents and informed the police, who in turn rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. An hour later, they found the boy floating in the plastic water tank. Soon, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, Vanasthalipuram ACP K Purushotham Reddy said.

The newborn’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue and a probe is on. The investigators suspect the role of family members. As per the police, Latha, her parents, uncle and aunt were in the house when the offence took place. Police are questioning all the inmates. “Locals told us that a dog on the outskirts of the village would never allow a stranger to enter the village, and if anyone makes an attempt, it would raise an alarm by barking,” the police said.