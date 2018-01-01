Rush of devotees at temples on new year

The Chilkur Balaji temple near here attracted more than a lakh devotees on January 1 to mark the beginning of the new year, despite a campaign that Ugadi should be celebrated as new year by the Hindus.

A circular issued by Andhra Pradesh government that no new year special worship be performed in Tirumala temple on January 1, the English new year and such special prayers and traditions be limited to Ugadi, the Telugu new year became a topic of discussion in the last few days. But apparently people’s sentiments ruled high and devotees thronged the Chilkur Balaji temple to offer prayers on January 1 and peak rush was witnessed between 1 p.m and 5 p.m. and for the first time, two doors, both at the entrance and back of the temple, had be opened to let the devotees in.

Dr. Rangarajan of Chilkur temple said that he welcomed the decision of Andhra Pradesh government as it would help revive the importance of Hindu almanac. But it was puzzling that Vedic pundits gave Vedic blessings to AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife on the occasion of January 1. The practice defeated the purpose of the circular issued by the AP government, he felt.

He said children of this generation were not even aware of Ugadi (Telugu New Year) and in due course traditional Ugadi celebrations will fade out. Devotees were free to offer prayers whenever they wanted, but they should be aware that Telugu new year would commence with Ugadi. Devotees thronged other temples also in the city in connection with new year celebrations.