New Year liquor sales lower when compared to last year

HYDERABAD

01 January 2022 22:06 IST

Sales in State from January to December were worth ₹30,222 crore

The overwhelming presence of police on roads and the strict enforcement measures put in place was perhaps a deterrent for guzzlers not to buy the extra bottle of liquor during New Year celebrations.

The value of sales of both beer and liquor across the State on Friday was ₹171.93 crore against ₹192.28 crore on the same day last year. The sales dropped even in Hyderabad excise district from ₹10.80 crore to ₹8.91 crore.

Barring the excise districts of Gadwal, Karimnagar, Nagarkurnool, Peddapalli, Saroornagar, Secunderabad, Warangal (Urban) and Bhongir, the sales were lower compared to last year New Year Day in the remaining twenty six districts.

Advertising

Advertising

The sales in adjoining Andhra Pradesh were a mere ₹124.10 crore on Friday.

On the contrary, the value of sales in Telangana for the month of December went up from ₹2,764.78 crore last year to ₹3,459.07 crore. Hyderabad district accounted for ₹202 crore. Saroornagar and Shamshabad with a volume of ₹240 crore each and Medchal with ₹234.09 crore topped the State. The sales in the State from January to December were worth ₹30,222 crore.

People crowded temples wanting to seek divine blessings for a hassle-free year ahead since morning. They threw precautions against COVID-19 to the wind as many of them did not wear masks nor observed other restraints. The queue lines in Birla Mandir were choked with people.

City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said the traffic of New Year revellers was heavy on roads in the night.