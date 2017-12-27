New Year eve: Police to keep drunken driving at bay

The City Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu has appealed to citizens not to indulge in drunken driving on the eve of New Year celebrations. Police would act tough against those violating the orders. He said police check-points would be set up at all important places across the city and those found driving heavily drunk would be penalised and jailed.

Special campaign and counselling sessions were held at colleges across the Warangal Commissionerate on Wednesday. At Hasanparthy, inspector P. Kishan conducted awareness programme at the SR Engineering college asking the students to prevent accidents while driving drunk on New Year’s Eve.

“If you are caught driving drunken, we will mark you as ‘traffic rules violators’ in police records. When the students apply for passports to visit foreign countries for their higher studies, or if they are selected for government jobs, their offences would show up during police verification and it will hamper your chances,” he told the students.

The city police have put up huge flexi boards across the city discouraging people from overindulgence and warning them against drunken driving. Overindulgence and irresponsible driving by people could bring grief to you and to other families as well, they said.